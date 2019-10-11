State police investigating fatal crash in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Brimfield on Friday that left a 58-year-old man dead.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a head-on collision between a 2019 Nissan Versa and a 2015 Volvo S60 on Route 20 near New Holland Road around 2:10 p.m. pronounced the Brimfield man dead at the scene, according to a release issued by police.

The operator of the Volvo, a 58-year-old Brighton man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Neither man’s identity has been released.

State Police Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Section along with local police, and the officer of the chief medical examiner are investigating.

No other information has been made available.

