State police investigating fatal crash in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash in Danvers on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash adjacent to Route 1 north near Route 62 and the Ferncroft rotary pronounced the driver dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Lengthy traffic delays are expected in the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

#MAtraffic Rte 1 N/B, north of Rte 62 in Danvers, left lane closed due to fatal crash. Single veh/single occupant determined to be deceased at the scene. Troopers from Troop A, MSP Recon, Photo, and troopers assigned to the Essex County DA's Office investigating. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)