EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Easthampton on Friday that left one person dead.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 91 around 2 p.m. found a 2011 Honda Accord stopped in the breakdown lane with damage from striking a stationary object on the side of the road, according to a release issued by the department.

First responders and good Samaritans began rendering aid at the scene to the driver, a 67-year-old woman from Chicopee.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates she may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

