FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash where one person died in Fall River on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash involving three cars on the northbound side of Route 24 around 2:30 p.m. pronounced a 35-year-old man from Lakeville, whose name has not been released, dead at the scene, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 28-year-old man from Tiverton, Rhode Island was behind the wheel of a 2004 Ford F-250 going southbound when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck the Lakeville victim’s Silverado.

The Rhode Island man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 2018 GMC Terrain, operated by a 26-year-old man from Fall River, was also involved in the crash and none of the passengers in that car were injured.

No further details have been made available.

