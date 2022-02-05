FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation following a fatal crash in Falmouth on Friday night.

Troopers responded to a reported single-car crash on Ransom Road around 7:40 p.m.

The female driver was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to state police.

The male passenger was uninjured, police said.

Ransom Road is currently closed to traffic and will remain closed while police conduct an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

