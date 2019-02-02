State police investigating fatal crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Franklin on Friday, officials say.

A preliminary investigation suggests that at about 8:05 p.m., Emily Smith, 27, of Ashland was traveling on Route 495 Northbound between Exit 16 and 17 in a 2011 Subaru Forester when for reasons still under investigation, she veered into another lane and collided with another car, according to state police.

Police say that Smith’s car left the roadway and rolled. She was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the other car were uninjured.

