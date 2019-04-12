HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a Thursday night crash that killed a Holyoke man.

Miguel Soto-Torres, 38, was traveling on the Interchange 4 from Route 90 to Route 91 northbound just before 7:30 p.m. in a 2006 Toyota Scion when, for reasons under investigation, his car traveled off the left side of the exit, state police said.

The car rolled over a number of times before landing against the tree line.

Soto-Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

State police added that speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

