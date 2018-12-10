State police investigating fatal crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Holyoke on Sunday, officials say.

A preliminary investigation suggests that at about 7:20 p.m., Miguel Soto-Torres, 38, of Holyoke, was traveling on the Interchange 4 from Route 90 to Route 91 Northbound in a 2006 Toyota Scion when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle traveled off the left side of the exit, according to state police.

Police say after leaving the roadway, the Toyota rolled a number of times and into the tree line.

Soto-Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

