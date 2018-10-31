State police investigating fatal crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Hopkinton that left a Beverly man dead Wednesday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on I-90 eastbound about 6:30 p.m., found a 2002 Jeep Liberty, driven by a 30-year-old man from Beverly, crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer, driven by a 42-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, state police said.

The Beverly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The right lane was closed during the crash investigation and is still currently closed as the crash reconstruction is still ongoing.

The accident remains under investigation.

