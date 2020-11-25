State police investigating fatal crash in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on I-495 northbound in Merrimac, state police said.

The left and center travel lanes are currently closed near Exit 53.

No additional information was immediately available.

MSP currently working a single car crash with fatality on I-495 NB at exit 53 in Merrimack. The left and center TVL's are closed. MSP CARS & CSSS, Mass DOT are en route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 26, 2020

