State police investigating fatal crash in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on I-495 northbound in Merrimac, state police said.

The left and center travel lanes are currently closed near Exit 53.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending