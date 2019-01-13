State police investigating fatal crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a fatal car crash in Norwood on Sunday.

Police responding to Route 95 about 5:40 p.m. say a 31-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was traveling southbound when her 2006 Ford Fusion crossed from the left lane into the middle lane and struck a 2018 Toyota Corolla.

It is unclear what caused the driver to cross into the middle lane.

The Ford then traveled into the median and stopped after striking a tree.

The Ford operator was transported to Norwood Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old Sharon man driving the Toyota was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

