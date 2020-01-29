State police investigating fatal crash in Seekonk

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of Route 195 around 3 p.m. found a vehicle that had veered off the roadway, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 38-year-old Mathew Beaudoin drove the Nissan off the right side of the road and rolled over suffering serious injuries.

Beaudoin was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.