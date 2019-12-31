State police investigating fatal crash in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers are investigating a car crash that left a Billerica man dead in Shrewsbury early Tuesday morning, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a car crash on Route 290 in Shrewsbury at 2:30 a.m. found a Ford Focus that had been travelling westbound before striking the guardrail, police said.

The driver and sole occupant, Gary Pike, 83, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is still under investigation.

