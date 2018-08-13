State police investigating fatal crash in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Sturbridge Monday morning.
The crash, involving a car and a tractor-trailer, occurred on Route 49 at Putnam Road, according to a post on the agency’s Twitter page.
The road is currently closed and traffic is being diverted around the area while the crash is investigated.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
