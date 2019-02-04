WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Wareham on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to Interstate 195 around 5 a.m. found a truck with front-end damage.

One person, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, according to a state police spokesperson.

Authorities are looking into whether a second vehicle was involved and then left the scene.

