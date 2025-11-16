WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said.

Troopers responded to the crash on the southbound side of the highway just prior to Exit 28.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

