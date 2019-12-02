State police investigating fatal crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash in West Springfield Monday evening, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 91 around 5:10 p.m. found a vehicle that had veered off the roadway and, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 42-year-old man from Staten Island, New York drove off the left side of the roadway and crashed in the median.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The left and center travel lanes were closed approximately two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)