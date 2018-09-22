State police investigating fatal crash in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Worcester early Saturday morning that claimed the life of a Lawrence woman.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident about 2:30 a.m. on Route 290 Eastbound, found a 2017 Honda Civic that had crashed into the back of a Ford F-350 pickup truck which was towing a car carrier, according to state police.

As a result of the accident, the two passengers in the Honda Civic, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Lawrence, were trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to free all three from the car and transported them to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where the operator, a 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section

