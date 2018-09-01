State Police investigating fatal crash in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after he reportedly lost control of his car and crashed Friday night.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident about 8:45 p.m. on Route 112 near Goss Hill Road, found a 2018 Ford F-350 truck crashed into the guardrail, according to a release issued Saturday by State Police.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver, 29-year-old Matthew Banner of Florence lost control of the car and was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers found Banner’s body in a nearby body of water known as Little River.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services are investigating the cause of this crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)