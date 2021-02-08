State police investigating fatal crash involving box truck, tractor trailer in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 495 in Marlboro that state police say involved two commercial vehicles.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. Monday found one person suffering from serious injuries, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page. That person has since died.

Investigators say a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer just before Exit 23C.

The right and break down lanes are both closed until further notice.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE We are saddened to report that one of the operators in this crash is deceased. The crash involved a box truck that struck a tractor trailer from behind. The investigation is ongoing. The right lane and breakdown lane remain closed. https://t.co/CtbWvhJt4g — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)