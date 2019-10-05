State police investigating fatal crash involving car and tractor-trailer in Randolph, NH

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motor vehicle and a tractor-trailer in Randolph, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, state police say.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 2 around 2:45 a.m. found the collision resulted in the death of the operator of the car.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State police say Route 2 is closed in the area of the collision while they investigate and traffic is being diverted around the scene on Durand Road.

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

No additional information has been released.

