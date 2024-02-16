WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Westford on Thursday night that left a 26-year-old Lawrence man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 495 northbound around 6 p.m. found a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that had struck a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to state police.

The driver of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operators of the other two vehicles were not injured.

A preliminary investigation suggests the tractor-trailer was struck by a 2012 Volkswagen EOS, causing it to leave the roadway into the median before hitting the Tacoma.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

