CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation following a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 6:30 a.m. found a tractor-trailer that had crashed with another vehicle, officials said in a tweet.

At least one person died in the crash, according to state police.

The crash has since been cleared but investigators are continuing to work in the breakdown lane.

Officials are urging the public to stay off the roadways as a wintry mix packing freezing rain and sleet creates slick road conditions across the state.

There were no additional details immediately available.

CORRECTION – involved truck was a tractor-trailer, not a dump truck. https://t.co/IXjJyk3Gcw — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

