State police investigating fatal crash involving wrong-way driver in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning crash on Route 195 in Somerset that appears to have been caused by a wrong-way driver, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway around 4 a.m. Wednesday found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to a state police spokesman.

The crash, believed to have been caused by a wrong-way driver, resulted in one fatality.

The person who died has not been named.

All but one lane of the highway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available

