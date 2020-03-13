State police investigating fatal crash on 495 in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on Route 495 in Marlborough early Friday morning that claimed the life of a New York man.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash near Exit 24A around 4:40 a.m. found a 2014 Toyota Camry that had crashed into the media guardrail attenuator, according to state police.

The driver and sole occupant, a 37-year-old Syracuse man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)