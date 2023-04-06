MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a single-car crash on I-495 in Mansfield early Thursday morning, according to state police.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that a BMW was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the road to the left, struck the guardrail, and entered the center median, police say. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The left lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway were closed for several hours, reopening at 10:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

