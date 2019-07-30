ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 495 northbound in Andover.
Troopers responding to the highway just before Route 28 around 5 a.m. found one vehicle involved in the crash, state police said.
The right and breakdown lanes are closed as state police investigate.
No additional details have been released.
