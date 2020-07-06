State police investigating fatal crash on I-90 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 90 in Westfield Monday afternoon that claimed the life of a Plymouth man.

Troopers responding to multiple calls for a motor vehicle crash around 3:10 p.m. found a 2019 Toyota Rav4 operated by a 36-year-old female, a 2017 Ford Super duty pick-up operated by a 57-year-old male and a 2005 Nissan Altima smashed in the left lane, according to police.

Just prior to the pileup, a 2003 Peterbilt heavy-duty tow truck struck the Altima. The 21-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old tow truck driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bay State Medical Center.

The driver of the Rav-4 also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bay State Medical Center.

The westbound side of the highway was closed for about four hours while investigators worked to gather evidence and clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)