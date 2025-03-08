ROCKINGHAM, VT. (WHDH) — Vermont state police are investigating a violent crash in Rockingham on Saturday morning that left three people, including two juveniles, hospitalized, and one person dead, officials said.
Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on I-91 around 9:45 a.m. determined a vehicle with four occupants rear-ended a fuel tanker truck, according to state police.
One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.
A juvenile was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire with critical, life-threatening injuries. A second juvenile and another adult were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the fuel tanker was uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
