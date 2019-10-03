State police investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Boxford on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 52 found at least one deceased victim, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a blue SUV that appeared to have veered off the highway and crashed into the treeline.

The right travel lane and breakdown lane have been closed.

Delays are expected in the area while police conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Rte 95 N/B, north of x52, in #Boxford, RTL and BDL closed due to #FatalCrash atal crash. Further details will be released as they become available. Expect delays in that area. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 3, 2019

