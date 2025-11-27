NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a violent crash involving a tractor-trailer in North Attleboro early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m. found the driver of the car unresponsive at the scene and announced they later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver’s name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

