NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a violent crash involving a tractor-trailer in North Attleboro early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m. found the driver of the car unresponsive at the scene and announced they later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver’s name has not been released.

