PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Monday night that left a man dead and two women hospitalized, officials said.

New Hampshire state police say they responded to a report of a smoking vehicle stopped in the middle lane of the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 13 around 6:30 p.m.

Emergency medical services responded and took three people to an area hospital.

New Hampshire state police say a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and two women were treated for what are believed to be minor injuries. The man’s name has not been released.

The highway was temporarily closed at Exit 3B as police investigated the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash, or with information that may help police in the investigation can contact New Hampshire state police communications at (603) 223-4381.

