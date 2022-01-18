WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Westwood on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of University Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. found a 2014 Jeep Wrangler that had gone over the guardrail at the right edge of the road and rolled over.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Bridgewater, succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital, according to state police.

An aerial photo showed what appeared to be a mangled Jeep resting partially on top of the guardrail.

Crash reconstruction and crime scene teams have been called in to investigate.

#MAtraffic Crash Route 95 SB in the area of University Ave in #Westwood. Serious injuries reported. Crash Recon/Crime Scene responding to investigate. Avoid area if possible, heavy delays reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2022

