State police are investigating a fatal crash in Charlton after a 27-year-old woman from West Springfield slammed a Honda Civic into the back of a commercial truck on the Mass. Pike.

Troopers responding to the crash on the westbound side of the highway around 5:10 p.m. found the woman trapped in the vehicle and suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman struck the truck while it was parking the breakdown lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN CHARLTON https://t.co/Wdr8Fajm47 via @MassStatePolice — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 15, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)