CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are investigating a fatal crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton Saturday.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash in Charlton at 9 a.m. found a pickup truck and a tractor trailer had collided on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike, officials said. The driver of the pickup, a 35-year-old Tyngsborough man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 54-year-old man from Nevada, was not injured. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

