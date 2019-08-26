State police investigating fatal crash on Route 128 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Gloucester.
The scene on Route 128 northbound just south of Exit 12 is currently closed to traffic.
State police say the crash involved a driver who rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
A state police Collision Reconstruction Team and members of the Crime Scene Services Section are on scene.
No additional information was immediately released.
