State police investigating fatal crash on Route 128 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Gloucester.

The scene on Route 128 northbound just south of Exit 12 is currently closed to traffic.

State police say the crash involved a driver who rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

A state police Collision Reconstruction Team and members of the Crime Scene Services Section are on scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

Update: crash involved a personal vehicle colliding into the rear of a tractor trailer. MSP Collision Reconstruction team, Crime Scene Section, and commercial vehicle unit also on scene or responding. https://t.co/87598LSGp3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2019

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene, Route 128 N., south of exit 12, #Gloucester, for fatal motor vehicle crash. Highway currently closed at the crash, traffic being diverted at exit 13. No further information being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/qmf32UGqpE — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2019

