WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a driver died in a crash on Route 2 in Westminster on Saturday.

Officers responded to a reported crash on Route 2 eastbound at mile marker 95 around 5 p.m., according to state police.

The driver of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead, police said.

State police are expected to release more information about the crash on Monday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

