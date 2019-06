AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Amesbury on Saturday that left one person dead.

Troopers responded to a single-car crash on the northbound side of Route 495 near Exit 54 around 9:30 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police say.

No lanes have been closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.