ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a crash involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the drivers Thursday morning.

A preliminary investigation suggests that, just after 7 a.m., a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane on 495 South, waiting to exit onto the I-93 ramp. At the same time, a box truck was approaching the stopped traffic in the same lane and hit the back of the truck carrying the dumpster.

The driver of the box truck, an adult male, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. His name, age and hometown are not yet being released pending a next-of-kin notification. The driver of the other truck, a 28-year-old Brockton man, appeared uninjured and refused medical attention.

The two right lanes at the crash site were closed for about an hour after the crash.

No further information is available.

