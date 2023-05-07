LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal early morning crash on Route 91 in Longmeadow.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway around 3 a.m. found a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality and three other people being injured, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

At 2:55 AM Troopers responded to Rt 91 north in Longmeadow, just inside the Conn. line, for multiple vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality and 3 others injured. All 3 northbound lanes closed as investigation continues, traffic being diverted at Exit 49 in Enfield, Conn. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 7, 2023

