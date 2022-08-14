WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run incident Saturday night in Worcester.

State Police said that evidence indicates that the 27-year-old Worcester man was hit by multiple vehicles, around 11:30 p.m. near exit 20 on the westbound side of Route 290 in Worcester.

The man was determined to be dead at the scene. State Police said that the original vehicle that struck the man is unknown but may have been a tractor trailer. None of the vehicles stopped and State Police said that operators may not have known they struck the man.

Authorities are yet to identity the man.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident and ask any witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Trooper Couture at the Holden Barracks at 508-829-8410.

