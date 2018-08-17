State police investigating fatal Kingston crash

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Kingston Friday morning that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Seekonk man, officials said.

Troopers from the Norwell Barracks responding to a 6:25 a.m. report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 44 involving a tractor-trailer that veered off the right side of the eastbound side of the highway found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries, state police said in a statement.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.

Although the crash remains under investigation, authorities believe the man may have suffered a medical issue.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)