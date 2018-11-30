State police investigating fatal Lincoln, NH crash

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash in Lincoln on Friday that left one person dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash between a sedan and a commercial vehicle on Franconia Notch Parkway determined that one person had been killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

