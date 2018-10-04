State police investigating fatal Marlborough crash

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Marlborough Thursday morning, officials say.

Officers responded to I-290 eastbound about 10 a.m. to reports of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates that a 2010 Dodge Caliber was traveling in traffic in the left lane, east of Exit 25 and was slowing for traffic when a 2000 Jeep Cherokee crashed into the back of the Dodge, police say.

All four occupants of the Dodge were transported to UMass-Lakeside Hospital. One of the rear seat passengers a 19-year-old woman from Brimfield, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The operator of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man from West Boylston, was also transported to UMass-Lakeside Hospital

This crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)