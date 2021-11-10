ATHOL (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old motorcyclist in Athol Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 75 after 4 p.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A stretch of Route 2 in Athol was shut down for about six hours and reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

