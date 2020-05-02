State police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Florida, Mass. on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 2 at 3:45 p.m. determined that a woman riding a 2009 Harley Davidson eastbound lost control near the 22-mile marker and struck a guardrail, state police said.

The operator, a 26-year-old from Clinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

