NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Newbury Wednesday.
Troopers responded to reports of the crash on Route 95 near mile marker 18 around 6:15 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.
