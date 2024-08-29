WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Westford on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle on Route 495 northbound in the area of Exit 83 found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined a 78-year-old man on a 2018 Harley Davidson struck the rear of a 2021 Alfa Romeo SUV that was stopped in traffic and then into a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. Neither operators of the vehicles were injured.

The motorcyclist operator was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

