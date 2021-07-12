BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Boston.

Troopers responding to the scene on the Exit 135 ramp off of Route 90 eastbound around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian down pronounced a 50-year-old Boston man dead in the roadway, according to a release issued by the department.

“It is believed the man was struck by multiple unknown vehicles where the operators were likely not aware they had struck a person,” the release read.

At least one vehicle has been identified, and police say the operator is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Troopers are not seeking anyone else at this time.

The ramp was closed for about two hours.

No further information was released.

