BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 9:35 p.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Torrance Hodges of Dorchester, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver, a 52-year-old Dorchester man, was taken to Carney Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Chevrolet Express van was traveling southbound on Gallivan Boulevard and, with the green light, crossed through the intersection with Dorchester Avenue.

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

